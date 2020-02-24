× Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee launches portal connecting guests to service providers

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee launched on Monday, Feb. 24 its Vendor Search Portal, a digital search platform that features information about over 1,100 vendors who are interested in providing services to Democratic National Convention organizers and visitors leading up to and during the 2020 convention in July.

The portal will serve as an essential resource for individuals and groups coming into town for the convention as they search for a variety of services while planning their convention week experiences.

Through the portal, users can narrow their search for relevant businesses according to the service provided, diversity classification or certification, business location, and more. The majority of providers listed on the portal are local to Wisconsin and represent a diverse array of vendors from across the region, including production companies, independent artists, drivers, language interpreters, caterers, and much more.

Through the Vendor Sign-Up page on the Milwaukee 2020 website, vendors of all types and sizes are invited to submit relevant information about their businesses and the services they provide. The details collected are then transferred into the Vendor Search Portal, which will be updated on a rolling basis to accommodate recent submissions.

The content featured in each listing has been provided by the vendors themselves. To inquire about pricing and availability, groups are encouraged to contact vendors directly. Any other questions can be directed to the Host Committee at vendors@milwaukee2020.com.

The Vendor Search Portal can be viewed here: https://www.milwaukee2020.com/vendor-search

The Vendor Sign-Up page can be viewed here: https://www.milwaukee2020.com/vendor-sign-up

In December 2019, the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee launched a similar portal for local venues. The Venue Search Portal now features over 600 venues from across the region and can be viewed at milwaukee2020.com/venue-search.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Milwaukee from July 13-16, 2020. The convention is estimated to bring approximately 50,000 visitors to Milwaukee and have a $200 million economic impact on the city and surrounding region.