× Milwaukee police looking for man who robbed elderly person

MILWAUKEE — Recognize this man? Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help identifying the subject wanted for robbing an elderly person near 20th Street and Mitchell Street on Saturday morning.

The man is described as black, between 45 and 55 years old, 170 to 180 pounds with a medium build and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with a hood, blue jeans and brown work boots.

Police said he approached the victim around 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 and used physical force to obtain money from the victim.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.