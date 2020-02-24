MPD seeks help to ID person suspected of several burglaries on city’s south side

Posted 3:55 pm, February 24, 2020, by , Updated at 03:58PM, February 24, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating the suspect of several burglaries that occurred between 11 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 and 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.

The burglaries occurred on E. Rosedale Avenue, E. Schiller Street, S. 23rd Street — on the city’s south side. Officials say the suspect forced entry into the victim’s garage and removed items — before fleeing from the scene.

Officials describe the suspect as a male, white, wearing all dark clothing. He was driving a vehicle described as a silver or gold 2000-2007 4-door Ford Taurus or Mercury Sable.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

