Open Record: The $4 Test

MILWAUKEE — It’s one of the most frightening thoughts for any expecting parent: What if my child is born with a serious health problem? A Wisconsin Rapids couple says they prayed for a healthy baby. When their son was born, he appeared perfectly healthy. But after 9 months, everything changed.
In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn explores Krabbe Disease and why a $4 test that could save a child’s life isn’t being done in Wisconsin.
In this episode’s Dinner Party Question, which do you prefer: Soggy or crunchy foods?
