Winter storm watch issued for SE Wisconsin starting Tuesday at noon

Open Record: The $4 Test

Posted 5:00 am, February 24, 2020, by , and

MILWAUKEE — It’s one of the most frightening thoughts for any expecting parent: What if my child is born with a serious health problem? A Wisconsin Rapids couple says they prayed for a healthy baby. When their son was born, he appeared perfectly healthy. But after 9 months, everything changed.

In this episode of Open Record, Bryan Polcyn explores Krabbe Disease and why a $4 test that could save a child’s life isn’t being done in Wisconsin.

In this episode’s Dinner Party Question, which do you prefer: Soggy or crunchy foods?

Related show links:

Subscribe to Open Record via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher|iHeartRadio

Have a Dinner Party Question? Shoot the team an email by CLICKING HERE.

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: Open Record

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.