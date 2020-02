Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE--Siree Cofta is a senior at Pius XI High School in Milwaukee. She is a competitive powerlifter. Siree has set some school records lifting records. She started lifting weights when after getting interested in firefighting. Siree says she is hoping to set a couple of state records for her division, but adds that her main goal is to just keep lifting more each day.

Siree Cofta

Pius XI High School

Senior

Powerlifter