Police seek 2 in abduction, shots fired incident near 61st and Custer

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Monday, Feb. 24 asked for help identifying two men wanted in connection with an abduction and shots fired incident that happened near 61st Street and Custer Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21.

Police said the victim was a man, black, between the ages of 30 and 40, with a medium complexion, and full beard. He was last seen wearing a blue coat and blue jeans.

One of the wanted men was described as black, between the ages of 18 and 19, standing 5’7” to 5’8” tall, with a medium build, medium complexion, four-inch Afro, and no facial hair. He was last seen wearing a light gray hooded sweatshirt and was armed with a handgun.

The second wanted man was described as black, between the ages of 21 and 22, standing 6′ tall, with a skinny build, light complexion, braided hair to the back, and no facial hair. His clothing description is unknown.

The vehicle was described as a silver two-door Honda Accord — possibly 2005 or similar.

A witness observed that the victim was with the two men described above — one who had a handgun and fired shots. The two forced the victim into the listed vehicle and fled the scene in the vehicle with the victim still inside.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.