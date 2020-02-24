× President Trump, first lady stroll the grounds of iconic Taj Mahal

AHMEDABAD, India President Donald Trump, who once owned the former Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, took in breathtaking views of the real Taj Mahal Monday in India.

As President Trump walked from the iconic 17th century mausoleum, he told reporters that is was an “incredible place.”

On his flight to Agra, India, President Trump told reporters on Air Force One that he’d never been to the UNESCO world heritage site before. He and first lady Melania Trump toured the white marble structure just as the sun was beginning to set.

On the way from the airport, crowds waved tiny Indian and U.S. flags. Larger-than-life sized cutouts of President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were erected along the route.

Air Force One landed at an airport in Agra where President Trump and his entourage walked along a red carpet on the tarmac and applauded dancers in feathered costumes perform the peacock dance. The dancers and musicians shimmied to music and beating drums. One the greeters spun a plate full of fragrant flower petals, dispersing them to the ground.