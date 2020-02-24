Waukesha police: Convicted sex offender will live at home on Pewaukee Road upon release

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police on Monday, Feb. 24 announced the scheduled Tuesday release of a convicted sex offender who will live in a home on Pewaukee Road.

Police said Julian Andersen, 49, was convicted in 1996 of three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child after repeatedly sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl left in his care.

Andersen was described as white, standing 6’3″ tall, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair and a balding/shaved head. He has brown eyes, and scars on his left cheek and eyebrow.

Police noted upon his release, Andersen must submit to face-to-face registration with law enforcement. He cannot have unsupervised contact with minors. He cannot visit bars/taverns/liquor stores. He cannot have any contact with his victim(s), and cannot possess or consume alcohol or illegal drugs.

Again, as of Tuesday, Andersen will be living in a home at 1108 Pewaukee Road (near Moreland Boulevard) — outside of the Waukesha Child Safety Zone.

