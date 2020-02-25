× ‘A lucky location:’ $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC –Hansen’s BP in Fond du Lac sold a $1 million winning ticket for Saturday’s Powerball drawing. The ticket matched all five numbers 25-37-39-61-62 but not the Powerball number.

Hansen’s BP has proven to be quite a lucky location. The store has sold 19 Badger 5 jackpot-winning tickets, one SuperCash! top prize-winning ticket, and now, a $1 Million dollar Powerball ticket—along with many winning scratch tickets.

“Maybe we’re the new Miracle Mile,” said store owner Julie Hansen, referring to the nearby strip of businesses between 7th and 21st Street in Fond du Lac with the title Miracle Mile. “This may be our first Powerball winner but we’re definitely not strangers to selling winning tickets.”

Hansen’s BP storied history of selling winning Lottery tickets includes these big winners:

• $350,000 SuperCash! ticket, June 6, 2017

• $81,000 Badger 5 ticket, May 2, 2016

• $124,000 Badger 5 ticket, February 6, 2012

• $59,058 Badger 5 ticket, February 19, 2010

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2 percent incentive up to $100,000. Hansen’s BP will receive $20,000 for selling the ticket.

The Powerball jackpot continues to roll and the estimated jackpot for the Wednesday, February 26 drawing is $70 Million annuity ($50.7 Million cash).