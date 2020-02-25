× Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire to perform at American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 12

MILWAUKEE — Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will perform at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on July 12.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the Miraculous Supernatural Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers have access to purchase presale tickets Wednesday, February 26th at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 27th at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit http://www.citientertainment.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com and at the venue box office.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!”, says Santana. “I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!”