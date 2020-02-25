Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Charnika Elliott always had a passion for education

Posted 10:31 pm, February 25, 2020, by , Updated at 11:16AM, March 2, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Charnika Elliott always had a passion for education. She fulfilled her prophecy in 2005, when she walked away from being a public school teacher and started Noah Christian Community Center, which later became the Noah Christian Academy. The academy is now located inside of New Life Christian Fellowship Church. It is why she is one of the finalists for our Remarkable Women contest in Roanoke, Virginia.

