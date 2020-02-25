‘Easy target:’ Life in prison for 1 of 4 charged in fatal shooting during Wheatland home invasion

RACINE COUNTY — The first of four men accused of a home invasion that resulted in the murder of Joseph Riley at a Wheatland home on Nov. 15, 2018 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Markeith Wilson, 21, of Racine was convicted by a jury in October 2019 on four counts:

First-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

He received a life sentence without the possibility of parole on the homicide conviction.

Here’s how the rest of the sentence broke down:

Attempted homicide: 20 years in prison, 10 years’ extended supervision (consecutive to the life sentence)

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery: Nine years in prison, seven years’ extended supervision (concurrent to the life sentence)

Burglary while armed: Four years in prison, three years’ extended supervision (concurrent to the life sentence)

The other three men charged in this case, Anthony Harris II, 24, Demarco Hudson, 20, and Augustine Sanchez, 21, each face six felonies — and have May 7 status conferences scheduled:

First-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (felony five-plus years)

Attempted first-degree intentional homicide, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Conspiracy to commit armed robbery

Burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon, as party to a crime

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, as party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon (felony five-plus years) — two counts

Joseph Riley, 23, the Kenosha County man they’re accused of killing, managed to shoot two of them during the incident in the Town of Wheatland. Prosecutors said the four suspects invaded Riley’s home with the intent to steal marijuana and cash.

Prosecutors said Augustine Sanchez organized the attempted robbery of Riley, calling him “an easy target.”

“He received the initial information that Mr. Riley would be a good candidate for robbery. Mr. Sanchez collected the other three individuals to participate. He made arrangements that these individuals would be armed,” said Michael Graveley, prosecutor.

Prosecutors said Sanchez waited in the car, while the other three suspects went in shooting. They didn’t count on Riley firing back.

Anthony Harris II was the first to shoot at Riley during the attempted robbery, prosecutors said.

It was revealed that Riley was shot four times when the suspects broke into his home. He did not survive. A woman who was with him was shot seven times, but survived.

Demarco Hudson was described as a gunman who was shot near the heart in an exchange of gunfire during the shooting.

Kenosha County sheriff’s officials said around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2018, deputies arrived at a home to a home on 71st Street near 316th Avenue for a report of a shooting. Deputies learned of two injured people at the home. Shortly thereafter, deputies responded to the BP gas station in Paddock Lake for two other people with gunshot wounds.