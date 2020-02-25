LIVE: Grand opening and ribbon cutting of Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic
Gee’s Clippers, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield launch free clinic to support men’s health in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday, Feb. 25 marked the grand opening of Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic.

The free clinic is a partnership between Gee’s Clippers and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield — and aims to support men’s health in the city by connecting people to needed services and resources – starting right from their barber’s chair.

The clinic is also supported by the Milwaukee Health Department, University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Medicine and Public Health and more than a dozen other community partners. It will be open to the public every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

