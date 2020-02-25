Illinois man accused of choking woman, purposely causing crash on I-94 in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — Authorities say a man who was kicked out of a Milwaukee casino for being drunk tried to strangle his girlfriend as she drove on Interstate-94 and then purposely caused a crash.

Fifty-year-old Hector Slawson, of Waukegan, was charged Monday with first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation, battery, disorderly conduct and operating while intoxicated causing injury-first offense.

The woman told deputies that as she began driving south on I-94, Slawson shouted at her, pulled her hair, grabbed the steering wheel and then grabbed her by the throat. He then jerked the wheel, steering the car into the concrete wall.

A public defender was not immediately available for comment.