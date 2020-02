MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating six probable overdose deaths that occurred in a span of five-and-a-half hours on Monday, Feb. 24.

The victims range in age from 36 to 64.

In the span of 5 1/2 hours yesterday, MCMEO responded to six probable OD deaths. Victims range in age from 36 to 64. #doseofrealityWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) February 25, 2020

If you or someone you know needs help with an opioid addiction, CLICK HERE to access the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Dose of Reality campaign.