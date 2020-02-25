Mother of Tennessee 15-month-old missing 2 months says her mother took the baby

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The mother of a 15-month-old girl last seen Dec. 26 and reported missing Feb. 19 in Tennessee said she knows who took her daughter, and she was afraid to report her disappearance. On Friday, Feb. 21, Megan Boswell declined to provide any names when speaking with WCYB, but on Monday night, Feb. 24, Boswell told WJHL it was her mother who was last taking care of Evelyn Boswell.

“I told TBI (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation) where to find her in Mendota,” said Megan Boswell. “My mom took her to a campground in a silver camper, and if they don’t go tonight, I’m gonna go find her myself.”

Megan Boswell insisted her mother was babysitting Evelyn while she had to work.

“We went to go out to eat, and then, my mom came and got her,” said Megan Boswell. “She was wearing a little hot pink tracksuit with a matching bow and matching shoes — a little bit before Christmas.”

Megan Boswell was asked when she knew something was wrong.

“Just when she left and took off, and just didn’t answer her phone,” said Megan Boswell. “The person that is in Mendota has had her the whole time.”

That “person” is someone her mother knows, Megan Boswell said.

WJHL took that information to Captain Andy Seabolt with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department. He said during a search of three campgrounds in Mendota, Virginia “nothing was located at these locations we checked.”

At a press conference Friday, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Boswell provided “conflicting stories.”

“I was trying to protect my mom, maybe in hopes, ‘Oh, well, she’ll just tell them were Evelyn was, but obviously, she’s not going to,” said Boswell.

Angela Boswell was arrested in North Carolina Friday — traveling in a stolen vehicle. Megan Boswell said the two had not spoken since Feb. 19 –the day the Amber Alert was issued for Evelyn.

“Whenever like, she picked me up Wednesday, and I told her like, ‘They’re doing a press release about the Amber Alert thing,’ and then she freaked out, and that’s why they couldn’t find her,” said Boswell. “Like, nobody talked to her for days until they arrested her.”

Megan Boswell was asked whether she wanted to address posts on social media regarding the case.

“Gypsies are not a cult,” said Megan Boswell.

When asked whether she would describe her family as a gypsy family, she replied: “Well, yeah, and like, my dad’s very proud of that, you know, but he’s just mad about all the rumors going around like, trashing them cause like, we’re not a cult.”

Megan Boswell described Evelyn as a “perfect baby” — advanced for her age in terms of development.

“She’s very sweet,” said Megan Boswell. “She loves everybody. She’s never been mean ever, which I’m very thankful for. She’s just a very good-hearted baby in general.”

She offered this message to the person who has Evelyn:

“To just bring her back,” said Boswell. “I just want her back. That’s all I want. I’ve been so long without her, and I know a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, why didn’t you report her missing earlier?’ Because my mom threatened me, and I just want her back. That’s all I can think about so much. I just want her back.”