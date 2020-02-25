MPD seeks person of interest, witness in homicide near 37th and Vliet

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help in identifying and locating a person of interest/witness for a homicide that occurred near 37th and Vliet early on Friday, Feb. 21.

Around 1:45 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, security cameras at the gas station near 37th and Vliet show a man walk up to a silver Nissan parked at the pump. The man appears to briefly speak with the driver before getting into the back seat. Two minutes later, the man reopens the back door and stands in the doorway for a few moments before the car suddenly takes off.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the passenger killed as Montreal Pate. Family and friends shared the 32-year-old Milwaukee resident’s photo. Meanwhile, police said the gunman fled the scene.

Police say the witness is described as an African American female. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black pants, and was carrying a child wearing a pink jacket with a white hat. She was driving a white 4-door Cadillac. Officials believe the witness may have information regarding a homicide investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.