Police: Siblings saved 6-month-old from being strangled to death by mother in Florida

HIALEAH, Fla. -- A South Florida mother tried to strangle her own children, police said. The children were able to fight her off, and save their baby sister.

Ailenys Carmenate wiped back tears before the bond court judge even called her name Monday, Feb. 24 -- facing two counts of attempted premeditated murder. The arrest form detailed a harrowing account that Carmenate tried to strangle her 6-month-old daughter "by pressing her elbow against the victim's throat," police said.

Locked in the bedroom with her, police said Carmenate's 12-year-old and 9-year-old pulled her hair, bit her arms, and kicked her to save the baby's life.

"Thank goodness," said the judge. "This child's a hero."

Randy Montano, the baby's father, and stepfather of the other children tried to wrestle Carmenate's hands from the baby's neck when the 12-year-old unlocked the door, police said. They fell to the floor -- the baby suffering a head injury.

After he escaped the Hialeah, Florida apartment with the baby, police said Carmenate tried to choke her 12-year-old, but he was able to escape her grasp.

While running away, he said he saw his mother dragging his 9-year-old sister by the hair, back into the room, police said. She told investigators her mom began squeezing and twisting her throat, saying she, "Could no longer breathe, and thought she was going to die."

"Neck trauma, which caused bleeding and swelling," said the judge.

Police said Carmenate released her throat, and she was able to flee the apartment.

Montano said their baby daughter was doing just fine and claimed this was the first time Carmenate ever did something like this, adding he believed she was suffering from post-partum depression.

The judge ordered she have no contact with the victims.