RACINE — A death investigation is underway in the area of 9th Street and Memorial Drive in Racine. Police are calling the death suspicious.

According to police, a deceased person was located inside a building early Tuesday morning, Feb. 25.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the RAPD detective bureau at 262-635-7756 or crime stoppers at 262-636-9330.