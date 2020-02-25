Comprehensive coverage of the coronavirus outbreak

Son’s short life inspires Tennessee couple to devote lives to helping other families

Posted 10:30 pm, February 25, 2020, by , Updated at 11:12AM, March 2, 2020
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Ronald McDonald House in Nashville was home for Tennessee couple Karen and Stephen Hackett after their son Jordan was born in June of 2002 with a severe heart defect. Jordan had two open-heart surgeries and after the second one, he got an infection that took his life. He was just four months and one week old.

Over the past 17 years, the Hacketts have raised money for the Ronald McDonald House and the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. More from the team at WKRN in Nashville.

