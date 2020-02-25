South Carolina deputy shot in the chest, killed as he served eviction notice

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Tuesday, Feb. 25 while serving an eviction notice and order of detention.

The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. on Thomas Sumter Highway (U.S. 521) in Dalzell, just east of Shaw Air Force Base.

Other law enforcement officials were with Corporal Andrew Gillette as he tried to serve the orders on an unidentified individual who opened fire.

Deputies returned fire, killing the shooter, but Gillette had been hit in the chest. He died at the hospital, despite the fact that he was wearing a bulletproof vest, WIS TV reported.

“It is with a broken heart and profound sadness that I announce that our brother, Corporal Andrew Gillette, died of wounds suffered in the line of duty earlier today,” said Sheriff Anthony Dennis.

Gillette, 37, served as a Sumter County deputy since October 2013. He left behind an 11-year-old son.

No other deputies were hurt in the shooting.