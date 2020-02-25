‘Still time to get involved:’ Close to 700 learned about volunteering during July DNC in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Close to 700 packed into the auditorium at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) Tuesday evening, Feb. 25 for the first of three DNC Community Conversations, which included a question and answer session about volunteering, security, and business opportunities for the Democratic National Convention July 13-16 in Milwaukee.

Many of those who took part in the event, organized by the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee and Democratic National Convention Committee, noted an interest in volunteering and learned they won't have to drive downtown to do so.

"Wow, it's so great to see so many of you here tonight," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

"There is still time to get involved," said Lafayette Crump with the Milwaukee 2020 Host Committee.

Some in the crowd came to learn how to cash in on business opportunities -- with the Host Committee serving as a matchmaker -- connecting vendors and venues with convention attendees through an online portal.

"Connecting our local businesses with the opportunities coming here is really what this committee is all about," said Crump.

Most in the audience wanted to learn more about volunteering, with the Host Committee looking to recruit 15,000.

"I'm coming in from Franklin, and I'm wondering where these 15,000 volunteers are going to park," one volunteer said.'

"We don't have a location yet, but we will have a Park 'n Ride available for volunteers so you don't have to drive downtown," said Carmon Moody with the DNCC.

One thing that wasn't discussed Tuesday was security. Organizers said they wouldn't be releasing those details until closer to the convention.

Those with the Host Committee have said many times they want the community to benefit from the convention, and on Tuesday, Mayor Barrett announced a local company, JCP Construction, was hired to handle the construction inside Fiserv Forum -- a big contract for the company whose work will be viewed on a world stage.

Below are details on the other two "Community Conversations:"

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Journey House – Gymnasium, 2110 W. Scott Street, Milwaukee, WI 53204

Doors open at 6 p.m.; Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 3456 N. 38th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216

Doors open at 6 p.m.; Meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.