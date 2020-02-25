× Student committee narrows Menomonee Falls nicknames for consideration

MENOMONEE FALLS — A committee of students from Menomonee Falls has narrowed the nicknames the school district will consider when it replaces the “Indians” nickname.

After weeks of discussion, the Menomonee Falls School Board voted 5-2 last December to retire the “Indians” nickname. Members of the community came out in support of change — including two Wisconsin tribes.

Now, the nicknames up for consideration based on the student committee include:

Titans

Phoenix

Ravens

Falcons

A student vote for 6th through 11th graders is set for March 13. Elementary students will do their own “advisory” vote.”