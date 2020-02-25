‘Unique fundraiser:’ Wisconsin Humane Society will draw your pet for a $15 donation

MILWAUKEE — Want a poorly drawn picture of your pet? The Wisconsin Humane Society on Tuesday, Feb. 25 launched a unique fundraiser on Facebook. For a $15 donation, they’ll draw your pet.

The Wisconsin Humane Society has a pool of staff and volunteers standing by, eager to turn your animal into a timeless work of art, or at least make you laugh!

To submit your photos, head to the Wisconsin Humane Society’s Facebook page and click the donate button and submit $15 per photo (maximum of two pets per photo).

Once you’ve paid, comment below the post with the photo of your pet. Their team will then work their magic and reply with a picture of your homemade masterpiece as soon as they can.

There’s no limit to how many drawings you can purchase.