'Very poor decision:' Michigan woman fired shots after Taco Bell order wasn't filled, police say

FLINT, Mich. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested after police said she shot into a drive-thru window at a Michigan Taco Bell restaurant after her order was not filled.

“Apparently, she wanted her tacos, or her chalupas, or whatever, and they didn’t want to give it to her because of her bad attitude,” said David Leyton, Genesee County prosecutor.

It happened at Taco Bell in the 3600 block of Corunna Road in Flint about 2 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Leyton said Brittani Felton was arrested for shooting at the drive-thru after not getting her late-night order.

“There was some issue,” said Leyton. “Maybe she was belligerent with the help. They didn’t want to wait on her, and she got frustrated. She drove up to the drive-thru window and fired a gunshot into the building, just below the drive-thru.”

Police said Felton displayed a purple handgun and fired one shot that penetrated the building, but the bullet didn’t hit anyone.

Investigators said they were looking at surveillance footage of her then driving off.

“It’s a very busy Taco Bell, and it’s a very poor decision on her part if true,” Leyton said.

Felton was charged with several crimes, including assault with the intent to murder which could carry a life sentence.

“I don’t know what caused anybody to take such drastic action over the failure to get their order right or to be waited on to get a taco,” Leyton said. “It’s certainly not worth sacrificing your liberty.”