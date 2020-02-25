LIVE: Grand opening and ribbon cutting of Gee’s MKE Wellness Clinic
Zach Woods talks about awkward audition when he was first starting out

Posted 11:03 am, February 25, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- First jobs are usually anything but glamorous. Turns out, the same applies to Hollywood. Gino joins Real Milwaukee to explain. Gino recently interviews Zach Woods for the movie "Downhill." He shared a story of the time he had an extremely awkward audition when he was first starting out.

