MILWAUKEE -- First jobs are usually anything but glamorous. Turns out, the same applies to Hollywood. Gino joins Real Milwaukee to explain. Gino recently interviews Zach Woods for the movie "Downhill." He shared a story of the time he had an extremely awkward audition when he was first starting out.
Zach Woods talks about awkward audition when he was first starting out
-
The reason the new movie ‘Downhill’ gave Gino flashbacks to his childhood
-
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell offer a sneak peek at new movie, ‘Downhill’
-
‘In the winter months, it’s very important:’ Milwaukee County Zoo hosts ‘Season of Giving Blood Drive’
-
Officials: 73-year-old woman found dead in unheated home which had working electricity
-
A killer good time: Gino has the scoop on the new murder mystery ‘Knives Out’
-
-
‘Getting pumped for baseball:’ Brewers fans brave bitter cold to get single-game tickets
-
Gino has first look at World War II movie ‘Midway’
-
Gino talks with the stars of ’21 Bridges’ about golden era of cinema
-
Antetokounmpo scores 33, leads Bucks to rout of Pistons
-
From surprises to the expected: Gino breaks down biggest moments from the Oscars
-
-
‘She could do it again’: Alpine Manor killer released from prison
-
‘Something was wrong:’ Standing-room-only at vigil for murdered 17-year-old transgender girl
-
Gino has an award show themed game — and a giveaway