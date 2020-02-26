× Businesses, schools impacted by shooting incident at Miller Brewery

MILWAUKEE — Businesses and schools near Miller Brewery are being impacted in the wake of a shooting incident.

A Milwaukee Public Schools spokeswoman said Story School was also placed under lockdown. The spokeswoman said “all students and staff are safe and in the school building.” As of 3:45 p.m., they were not allowing parents come to the school building to pick up students and were not allowing any students or staff leave the building. In an update around 4 p.m., the spokeswoman said parents could pick up their children, and buses were available to take students home, but no students were being allowed to walk home.

Marquette University High School was briefly on lockdown. Some parents showed up, and individual students were escorted to their parents by staff. An all clear was given before 4 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin Humane Society posted on social media they were placed under lockdown as a result of this incident. That lockdown was lifted as of about 4 p.m. Wednesday.