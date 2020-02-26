LIVE: President Donald Trump speaks from the White House about coronavirus
LIVE: Fired MillerCoors employee opened fire in business; 7 dead

Dunkin’ adds ‘Snackin’ Bacon’ to the menu

Posted 5:05 pm, February 26, 2020, by , Updated at 05:26PM, February 26, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Get ready for possibly the best news you’ll get all week.

Dunkin’ announced its latest addition to the snack family: Snackin’ Bacon.

According to the Dunkin’ press release, the delicious snack is said to include “eight half-slices of bacon specially flavored with Sweet Black Pepper seasoning for a sweet and savory combination offering a deliciously bold taste.”

Snackin’ Bacon will also be offered in a sleeve to make it easier for customers to enjoy the snack while on the go.

Courtesy: Dunkin’

The new snack is available right now at participating stores across the country.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.