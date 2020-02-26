Fond du Lac police: Man arrested in city’s largest meth bust

Posted 11:05 am, February 26, 2020, by Adrian Irby

Adrian Irby

FOND DU LAC — A man accused in what Fond du Lac police are calling the city’s largest methamphetamine bust has been charged with six counts.

The charges against 35-year-old Adrian Irby include possession with intent to deliver.

WLUK-TV reports that police seized more than three pounds of drugs during a traffic stop. Irby made his initial appearance Tuesday and was ordered held on a $300,000 cash bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 6.

Irby was arrested Feb. 19 with a shipment of drugs from Mississippi. Police say the street value of the methamphetamine that was seized is estimated to be about $148,000.

