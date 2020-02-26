‘Keep it simple:’ Security expert on how to protect oneself in active-shooter situations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales said five Miller Brewery employees were fatally shot at their workplace near 41st Street and State Street Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26 just after 2 p.m. at the Molson Coors Beverage Company -- the old Miller Brewery.

The shooter, a Milwaukee man, 51, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooting raises so many questions about safety. A leading candidate among them: What can you do to protect yourself?

Dan Skoczylas leads training on active-shooter situations. He says the fear and anxiety of an active shooter can lead to condition black -- where you are so stunned that you can't even remember your own name.

"Everything is based on the run, hide, fight methodology, to keep it simple, because nothing is going to panic people more than shots fired and bullets flying around their head," said Skoczylas, who works for Hawkeye Active Shooter Response Training. "We need to keep it simple, something that they will remember and act upon themselves."

Skoczylas also said it is important to report problem behavior in the workplace to bosses.

