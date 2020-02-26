× Kelvin Love sentenced to 12 1/2 years in attempted sexual assault on Milwaukee’s lower east side

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Kelvin Love on Thursday, Feb. 20 to 12-and-a-half years in prison and another seven-and-a-half years of extended supervision associated with an attempted sexual assault on Milwaukee’s lower east side last August.

Love pleaded guilty on Jan. 28 to a charge of attempted second-degree sexual assault in this case. In exchange for that plea, a charge of felony bail jumping was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

According to the criminal complaint against Love, the victim told detectives she was on her way home when a man, later identified as Love, pulled her to the ground inside her apartment building. The woman claimed Love grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth, and forced her into the stairwell inside the door. She fought back and called 911 as her attacker tried to sexually assault her. A neighbor heard those cries and ran to her.

Love got away, but surveillance cameras captured his face. Investigators and the victim shared the photo, and days later, there was an arrest.