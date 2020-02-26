Mom of missing Idaho kids waives extradition; bail stays at $5M

Lori Vallow (Credit: Kauai Police Department via CNN)

HONOLULU — Bail will remain at $5 million for a mother arrested in Hawaii over the disappearance of her two Idaho children.

A judge rejected defense attorneys’ request to reduce bail at a hearing Wednesday on Kauai, where Lori Vallow was arrested on an Idaho warrant. She has been charged with two felony counts of child abandonment.

Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17

Seven-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan have not been seen since September. Their disappearance captured worldwide attention after authorities pleaded for help in finding them.

Vallow is waiving an extradition hearing, which was scheduled for March 2.

