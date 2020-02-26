Police: 18-year-old found dead at Kenosha residence

Posted 2:32 pm, February 26, 2020, by

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman.

Police were called to a downtown Kenosha residence following a report of an unconscious person. At the scene, police found the woman not breathing and without a pulse. Life-saving efforts were not successful.

Authorities have not released the cause of the woman’s death at this time, but are “confident” that there is no risk to the community.

