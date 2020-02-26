Police: 28-year-old Racine man suffered multiple gunshot wounds near 9th and Memorial

RACINE — Racine police on Wednesday, Feb. 26 offered an update on a homicide investigation that began Tuesday, Feb. 25 near 9th Street and Memorial Drive.

The deceased was identified as Demarcus Anderson, 28, of Racine.

Police said he was found dead on the main floor of a building in the area, and appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, on Jan. 6, the building “became the subject of a formal police problem-solving assignment” due to an increase in loud music complaints, parking violations, and other nuisance-type activity during private club activities.

PHOTO GALLERY

Police asked anyone with information on the homicide, or activity during private club events should contact the Racine Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.