LIVE: Gov. Tony Evers holds a news conference in Wauwatosa

Police: 28-year-old Racine man suffered multiple gunshot wounds near 9th and Memorial

Posted 10:50 am, February 26, 2020, by

RACINE — Racine police on Wednesday, Feb. 26 offered an update on a homicide investigation that began Tuesday, Feb. 25 near 9th Street and Memorial Drive.

The deceased was identified as Demarcus Anderson, 28, of Racine.

Police said he was found dead on the main floor of a building in the area, and appeared to have sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to police, on Jan. 6, the building “became the subject of a formal police problem-solving assignment” due to an increase in loud music complaints, parking violations, and other nuisance-type activity during private club activities.

PHOTO GALLERY

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Police asked anyone with information on the homicide, or activity during private club events should contact the Racine Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.