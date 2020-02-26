Police investigation focused on NW side home where source said Miller Brewery shooter lived

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police had an entire block taped off near Potomac Avenue and Courtland Avenue on the city’s northwest side Wednesday night, Feb. 26 — hours after five people were fatally shot at Miller Brewery near 41st Street and State Street Wednesday afternoon. Police said the shooter, a Milwaukee man, 51, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Sources said he was an employee in uniform, who was fired Wednesday.

JUST IN: Milwaukee Police have a large area blocked off on the NW side where a source tells us the suspect lived. Police activity appears to be focused on one house although it is not clear exactly what they’re doing. pic.twitter.com/KE9PsM1X35 — Suzanne Spencer (@suzspencertv) February 27, 2020

A source confirmed for FOX6 the shooter lived in the neighborhood police focused on Wednesday night. It appeared they were focusing their attention on one house in particular.

It wasn’t immediately clear what brought police to the neighborhood, but they responded early Wednesday afternoon. An on-scene captain would not elaborate on what was going on in the area.

Court records showed the shooter had a civil case involving MillerCoors’ benefits program in 2015, but it was dismissed. A neighbor said she saw him once before walking his dog, but didn’t really know him.