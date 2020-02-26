Police release body camera footage from inside Connecticut animal kennel after owner’s arrest

Warning: Video may disturbing for some viewers.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) — Police body camera footage was released on Tuesday following the arrest of a Bloomfield kennel owner.

Police said they seized 15 dogs from the Star Mountain Kennel in January. Their body camera footage shows dogs in cages stacked on top of one another.

Despite her arrest for animal cruelty, kennel owner Margaret Boisture maintained her innocence.

hen Bloomfield officers arrived at the kennel last month, they said they found 44 animals on the property: There were 38 dogs, 5 cats, and a goat.

Police said 15 of the dogs were found in conditions that broke the state’s cruelty laws.

Channel 3 obtained the body camera footage from police officers and the Bloomfield Animal Control officer who went into the Tunxis Avenue property after they received an arrest warrant.

The warrant for Boisture said the cages and pens she used to house the dogs were not big enough.

The warrant also said there were piles of soiled paper towels, covered and soaked in fresh urine and feces.

It went on to say there was grime, rust, and fecal matter in the wires of the cages.

Police said some dogs were standing in their own waste and there was evidence of over-kenneling.

Officers also said Boisture did not have a permit to run a kennel and most of the dogs didn’t have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

Boisture was charged with 15 counts of cruelty to animals and 15 counts of excessive confinement. She was released on a $75,000 bond.

She filed a lawsuit against the town of Bloomfield and has received support from people across the country who believe she was wrongly prosecuted.

Boisture’s attorney said the images only speak of one moment and that there is another side to the story.

“I have not seen the video yet and therefore cannot comment about it,” said attorney Jeffrey C. Kestenband. “I expect to receive the video from the State’s Attorney’s office on Ms. Boisture’s next court date as part of the normal discovery process. After speaking with my client, however, it is important to remember that the images capture just one moment in time. They do not show what occurred in the hours and days before they were taken or the amount of time and effort that Ms. Boisture expends to care for all of the dogs, which is her passion. There is another side to this story — one that will be supported by experts in the field — and everyone should keep an open mind until all the facts become known.”