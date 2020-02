MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police on Wednesday, Feb. 26 asked for help locating a 13-year-old boy considered “critically missing.”

Corey Hubbard was last seen near 35th Street and Mitchell Street on Tuesday, Feb. 25 around 12:30 p.m.

He was described as standing 5’6″ tall and weighing 130 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a turquoise hoodie and black jeans.

Anyone with information was asked to call police.