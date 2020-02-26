× Prince Harry wants everyone to just call him ‘Harry’ from now on

LONDON — Prince Harry has asked attendees at a tourism conference to call him simply “Harry,” as he begins his final round of public engagements before beginning a new chapter away from the British royal family.

Introducing him to the stage on Wednesday at an event for his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst, in Edinburgh, Scotland, the event’s host, Ayesha Hazarika, said: “He’s made it clear that we are all just to call him Harry, so ladies and gentlemen please give a big, warm Scottish welcome to Harry.”

The prince then walked onto the stage, hugged Hazarika and began reading from prepared remarks about his travel initiative.

Harry is still permitted to use his royal titles — Sir or His Royal Highness — for a few more weeks, but has agreed to give up the descriptors when he officially steps back from the family on March 31.

The Duke of Sussex recently returned to London to carry out his final public engagements before that date. His wife, Meghan, is expected to join him in the coming days.

Alongside the event in Edinburgh, the pair’s itinerary includes a visit to an annual charity performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London and attending the Endeavour Fund Awards, which recognizes wounded military personnel.

Harry will also drop into a recording session with Jon Bon Jovi, who is re-recording his song “Unbroken” with the Invictus Games Choir on February 28. In an interview on BBC Radio 2 on Tuesday, Bon Jovi jokingly referred to Harry as “the artist formerly known as Prince.”

As well as their HRH titles, the royal couple also recently agreed to drop their “Sussex Royal” brand once they make their much-publicized split.

In a statement interpreted by the British press as a thinly veiled shot at the family’s demands, the couple said “there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas” — but nonetheless agreed to stop using the term.

It had previously emerged that couple had applied for a UK trademark for the term “Sussex Royal,” covering hundreds of items under the categories of printed matter, clothing, campaigning, charitable fundraising, education and social care services.

The developments all stem from the couple’s surprise decision to step back from royal duties and split their time between the UK and North America.

The couple spent an extended Christmas break on Vancouver Island in Canada with their son, Archie, and have spent much of this year in the country, where Meghan worked as an actress in the TV show “Suits.”

A 12-month transition period will begin for the pair at the end of March, during which they will work on establishing their nonprofit organization.

They are expected to return to the UK frequently and it is anticipated that Harry will attend the London Marathon in April, in his capacity as patron. The Duke and Duchess will also attend the Invictus Games in The Hague in May.