Racine church offers ‘Ashes To Go,’ a way of connecting with the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE -- For those unable to make it to a Mass or service on Ash Wednesday, a Racine church found a way to bring prayer to them. When First Presbyterian Pastor Mark McDonough brought the concept to Racine, his congregation had no idea what he was talking about. Now, in its second year, "Ashes To Go" is catching on.

Even when the schedule is just too full, Pastor McDonough wants his parishioners to have the chance to take part in church.

"It's a way of connecting with the community and recognizing that people work all different kinds of schedules, child care and etc. And so, this is just another opportunity for people to participate in the beginning of Lent," said Pastor McDonough.

The pastor brought the concept to Racine in 2019. As people head to the office or drop the kids off at school, he provides ashes and prayer in about a minute. The pastor then sends them on their way without spending an hour or more in church.

"We want to find ways to get the church recognized in the community more, so one way to do that is to get outside our building and be available to the community," said the pastor.

The ashes, a public sign to admit regret for sins committed in the past -- as the Lenten season begins.

"It's a recognition that even when we try to be our best, some of our best doesn't work," said the pastor.

First Presbyterian hopes to grow this program in the future.