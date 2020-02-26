Sushi with a side of edible art: High quality food that tastes delicious is the goal of Spicy Tuna

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to sushi, proper prep and presentation are a must. At Spice Tuna on National Avenue, they do both very well. Brian Kramp spent the morning learning more about the art of making sushi.

About Spicy Tuna (website)

Here at Spicy Tuna you'll experience delicious Sushi, Japanese, Asian bistro. Try our mouth-watering dishes, carefully prepared with fresh ingredients! At Spicy Tuna, our recipe for success is simple – Great food & care makes customers return every time.

