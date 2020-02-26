Sweet, savory and perfect for Lent: Check out this recipe for chili lime orange glazed salmon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- It's Ash Wednesday, so why not try a meatless meal for Lent? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is sharing a recipe for chili-lime orange glazed salmon.

Chili Lime Orange Glazed Salmon

Courtesy: The Forked Spoon

Ingredients:

2 limes, juice

1 orange, zested and juiced

2 tbsp water

¼ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped cilantro

2 tbsp olive oil

6 cloves garlic, minced

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp sweet chili sauce

½ tsp red chili flakes (optional)

4 salmon filets

1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped into wedges

1 orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped into wedges

1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped into wedges

1 onion, peeled and cut into wedges

OPTIONAL: You can use other vegetables like asparagus or bok choy

Directions: