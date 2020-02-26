Sweet, savory and perfect for Lent: Check out this recipe for chili lime orange glazed salmon

MILWAUKEE -- It's Ash Wednesday, so why not try a meatless meal for Lent? In this week's Dining with Duria, Angelica is sharing a recipe for chili-lime orange glazed salmon.
Chili Lime Orange Glazed Salmon
Courtesy: The Forked Spoon
Ingredients:
- 2 limes, juice
- 1 orange, zested and juiced
- 2 tbsp water
- ¼ cup chopped parsley
- ¼ cup chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 6 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 tbsp sweet chili sauce
- ½ tsp red chili flakes (optional)
- 4 salmon filets
- 1 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped into wedges
- 1 orange bell pepper, seeded and chopped into wedges
- 1 green bell pepper, seeded and chopped into wedges
- 1 onion, peeled and cut into wedges
OPTIONAL: You can use other vegetables like asparagus or bok choy
Directions:
- Preheat oven to high broil and line a large baking sheet with aluminum foil. Set aside.
- Prepare marinade. In a medium bowl, whisk together lime juice, orange zest and juice, water, parsley, cilantro, olive oil, minced garlic, soy sauce, salt, sweet chili sauce, cumin and red chili flakes.
- Transfer salmon filets onto middle of the baking sheet. Arrange the peppers and onions around the salmon in a single layer.
- Pour half of the marinade over the salmon and the bell peppers. Carefully toss the vegetables until they’re coated, and flip the salmon over and back to coat with marinade as well.
- Bake under high broil for approximately 10-15 minutes, until the salmon is cooked through and peppers are just starting to char around the edges. This time varies depending on the oven, how thick the salmon is, and the type of veggies you use.
- Remove from the oven and serve immediately with the remaining marinade.