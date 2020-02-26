The art of making sushi: About proper prep and presentation at Spicy Tuna

Posted 10:52 am, February 26, 2020, by , Updated at 10:53AM, February 26, 2020
WEST MILWAUKEE -- When it comes to sushi, proper prep and presentation are a must. At Spice Tuna on National Avenue, they do both very well. Brian Kramp spent the morning learning more about the art of making sushi.

About Spicy Tuna (website)

Here at Spicy Tuna you'll experience delicious Sushi, Japanese,  Asian bistro. Try our mouth-watering dishes, carefully prepared with fresh ingredients!  At Spicy Tuna, our recipe for success is simple – Great food & care makes customers return every time.

