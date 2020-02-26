‘Thoughts and prayers:’ Grafton business owner is turning loss into ‘boxes of strength’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAFTON -- It's not typical for a business owner to hope a product doesn't sell -- but that's the reality for a Grafton mom. Opal Stone hopes women never need her "Box of Strength."

Stone has created a business around her hand-lettered cards and merchandise.

"Everything that I carry or design is really symbolic of different experiences I've had in my life," said Opal Stone.

Including the boxes of strength she designed. The box is filled with things Stone wishes she would have received after three miscarriages.

"There's kind of a stigma about talking about it, and so I think that's why you kind of feel isolated even though so many people go through it," said Stone.

The box is made complete with an Angel Baby card, reading in part...

"It's hard to know what to say. It's not fair, and it's OK to not be OK."

Stone knows behind each box is a broken heart -- a heart that has support.

"I just hope that the box, or by hearing our story, that other women or couples can also hope that they can have their happy ending," said Opal.

Stone gave birth to her second child six weeks ago.

Stone's business is called Wild and Precious Boutique. She sells directly through the website and also sells some products on Etsy.