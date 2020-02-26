× University of Wisconsin cancels study abroad program to South Korea for spring semester

MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison announced on Wednesday, Feb. 26 that is has canceled its study abroad program to South Korea for the coming spring semester.

A UW spokesperson told our news partners at NBC15.com that the university’s Vice Provost and Dean of the International Division made the call after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its Warning Level to 3, which warns people to avoid nonessential travel to the Asian nation.

Five students were slated to head to Seoul as part of exchanges with Yonsei University and Korea University, officials said. All five students and the other universities were alerted to the decision Tuesday night.

UW had already suspended the study abroad program to China, where the outbreak started. University officials continue to monitor the situation to see if other program changes are needed.