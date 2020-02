× We Energies crews called out to gas leak near Barstow and Main in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — We Energies crews were called out to the area of Barstow and Main in Waukesha on Wednesday morning, Feb. 26 to deal with a gas leak.

It was reported to We Energies that a contractor was excavating and hit a 12-inch gas pipe.

At this time, there are no evacuations taking place. City buses and other resources are on standby in case that happens.

No additional details have been released.