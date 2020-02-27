× A Los Angeles hearse was stolen and police are asking suspects to ‘bring back the deceased person’

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police are looking for the suspects who took off with a hearse that had a body inside.

The Black Lincoln Navigator that was stolen from unincorporated Pasadena Wednesday had two caskets inside, according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

One of the two was being dropped off when the car was stolen.

“Out of all the bad decisions you have made, at least make one good one & bring back the deceased person & casket inside the Navigator,” police said.

The incident took place around 7:45 p.m., the sheriff’s department said.