INDIANAPOLIS -- From FOX6 High School Blitz to playing in front of a national audience every Saturday in college, a local football player is on the verge of now playing every Sunday. Ben Bredeson played football at Arrowhead High School in Hartland before going on to play for the Michigan Wolverines. Now at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, FOX6's Tim Van Vooren brings you up to speed on the offensive lineman.