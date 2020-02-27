Brew City Brand is giving back to those affected by Miller Brewery shooting

Posted 7:58 am, February 27, 2020, by , Updated at 07:59AM, February 27, 2020
MILWAUKEE-- Brew City Brand is helping raise money for the victims of the Miller Brewery shooting by printing t-shirts in their honor.

Five Miller Brewery employees were fatally shot at their workplace near 41st Street and State Street Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26. The shooter, a Milwaukee man, 51, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was an employee. No members of the public were involved.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the Molson Coors Beverage Company -- the old Miller Brewery.

The names of the victims have not been released due to family notifications.

