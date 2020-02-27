FOX6 Toyota Salute to Veterans 2020 RAV4 Giveaway: And the winner is…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 and Toyota teamed up for a salute to veterans and their families. We held a special contest just for them -- to give away a 2020 Toyota SUV at the Greater Milwaukee International Car & Truck Show.

After receiving dozens and dozens of nominations, our selection committee narrowed the finalists to just six. And in the end, there was one winner! He is Air Force veteran Michael Garncarz -- a man who said he is going to let his wife pick the color of the new RAV4. We asked Michael the first place he is going to drive. His answer -- the state bowling tournament next weekend in Madison.