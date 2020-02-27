× Gov. Evers orders flags to fly half-staff in honor of victims of Miller Brewery shooting

MILWAUKEE — Governor Tony Evers ordered flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Thursday, Feb. 27 in honor of the victims of the shooting at Miller Brewery.

“I want to say thank you to the folks at Molson Coors and our first responders who acted quickly to contain the situation and get folks and students in the nearby areas to safety. We are still learning more details about what happened at Molson Coors earlier today. What we do know, though, is that more lives were lost in a mass shooting in Wisconsin. Our hearts go out to the families of those whose lives were senselessly taken today, all of the folks and workers at Molson Coors, and the entire Milwaukee community as we grapple with yet another act of gun violence that will have long-lasting consequences for this community and our state.”

Five Miller Brewery employees were fatally shot at their workplace near 41st Street and State Street Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 26. The shooter, a Milwaukee man, 51, was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. The shooter was an employee. No members of the public were involved.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. at the Molson Coors Beverage Company — the old Miller Brewery.